Cristiano Ronaldo is accustomed to scoring goals in big games, so it's no surprise he was at it again on Wednesday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal in its UEFA Nations League semifinal vs. Switzerland, scoring on a long-range free kick in the 25th minute in Porto.

Ronaldo looped the ball over the wall and into the far end of the net, while goalkeeper Yann Sommer stayed rooted to the ground, giving Portugal the 1-0 lead. The goal was Ronaldo's 86th international goal, inching him closer to the all-time men's record held by Iran's Ali Daei (109).

A pinpoint Cristiano Ronaldo free kick has Portugal leading Switzerland in the first UEFA Nations League semifinal



Portugal reached the semifinals without Ronaldo's help, topping a League A group that featured Italy and Poland in the fall. He's returned to the national team after a break following the World Cup, though, looking to guide it to a second European trophy after Portugal won Euro 2016 in France.

That task became more challenging in the 57th minute, when Switzerland drew level after VAR confirmed a penalty for the visitors. Ricardo Rodriguez scored from the spot, making the score 1-1.

The winner of the match will face either England or the Netherlands in the first UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, while the loser will play the other loser in a third-place game.