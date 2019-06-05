Mexico vs. Venezuela Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Mexico vs. Venezuela in a friendly on Wednesday, June 5.

By Avi Creditor
June 05, 2019

Mexico faces off against Venezuela in Atlanta on Wednesday as both prepare for their respective summer tournaments.

Mexico, which is hoping to reclaim the Gold Cup title, is severely shorthanded this summer. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrea, Tecatito Corona and Carlos Vela will not participate in the Gold Cup, while Hirving Lozano is unable to play due to a knee injury he suffered late in the PSV Eindhoven season. Tata Martino, who will be making his return to Atlanta after guiding Atlanta United to the 2018 MLS Cup title, does have Raul Jimenez at his disposal, though, with the striker coming off a sensational season in the Premier League with Wolves.

Venezuela, which is preparing for Copa America, boasts a star striker of its own. Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, who has five goals in his last three games, will be playing in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his country after finding so much success there for his club.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message