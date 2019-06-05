Mexico faces off against Venezuela in Atlanta on Wednesday as both prepare for their respective summer tournaments.

Mexico, which is hoping to reclaim the Gold Cup title, is severely shorthanded this summer. The likes of Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrea, Tecatito Corona and Carlos Vela will not participate in the Gold Cup, while Hirving Lozano is unable to play due to a knee injury he suffered late in the PSV Eindhoven season. Tata Martino, who will be making his return to Atlanta after guiding Atlanta United to the 2018 MLS Cup title, does have Raul Jimenez at his disposal, though, with the striker coming off a sensational season in the Premier League with Wolves.

Venezuela, which is preparing for Copa America, boasts a star striker of its own. Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, who has five goals in his last three games, will be playing in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his country after finding so much success there for his club.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

