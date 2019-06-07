Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg is arguably the best women's soccer player alive after winning the Ballon d'Or in 2018. However, fans won't be able to see the 23-year-old in action during the Women's World Cup.

Hegerberg won't be out of action due to injury. She is opting to sit out of the tournament as she continues a two-year protest against inequality in women's soccer, most notably in her home country of Norway.

Hegerbeg has not played for the Norwegian national team since the summer of 2017.

"I was trying to make an impact [on Norway] for a lot of years, and I could see that in this system, in the federation, it didn't fit me at all. I feel like I was placed in a system where I didn't have a voice," Hegerberg told ESPN's Bonnie Ford on Wednesday. "I felt this weight on my shoulders more and more: This isn't working. When you're quite sure about yourself and the values and where you want to go, it's easy to make difficult choices. For me at that point, being able not to lose myself and not to lose what I believe in, I had to take that choice. I couldn't go any other way."

The disparity in treatment between men's and women's teams extends outside of Norway. The United States Women's National Team sued their federation on March 8, citing, "institutionalized gender discrimination," highlighting not just pay but also issues like medical treatment and transportation.

"[The USWNT's] got the guts, and they're together about it," Hegerberg told Ford. "That's the next thing. Women need to back women in cases like this, even more than we do today. If each woman stands up and uses her voice, imagine how many voices would be together and how strong a mass that would be."

The Women's World Cup will kick off on Saturday as Germany faces China at 9 a.m. ET. Norway won the 1995 Women's World Cup, most recently falling in the Round of 16 in 2015.