How VAR Works at the Women's World Cup

The video assistant referee system will be used for the first time at the Women's World Cup this summer.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2019

The Women's World Cup is here, and the video referee system will be used for the first time this summer at the tournament.

27 referees and 47 assistant referees make up the team that will support match officials during all 52 matches. The VAR team is located in Paris and will have access to broadcast cameras to aid in the decision-making process to help the video assistant referee, who makes the final call.

VAR is used in four game-changing scenarios: goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identity.

Referees can review video footage on the side of the field for goals when a foul is committed by an attacking player or in incidents of offside interference. They can also look at footage for penalty decision when a foul leads up to a penalty or for fouls for attacking a player, as well as all red card incidents.

Referees can accept information from assistants for offside positions or balls out of play leading up to goals, along with all cases of mistaken identity. The same can be done in penalty decisions when a foul is committed inside or outside the penalty area and balls out of play or offside positions leading up to penalties.

In the tournament's first match, France's Wendie Renard jumped high in the 27th minute to head the ball into the path of Griedge Mbock Bathy, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net. VAR determined Bathy was offside and the score remained 1–0 over South Korea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message