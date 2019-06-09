Cristiane Opens World Cup With Record-Setting Hat Trick as Brazil Tops Jamaica

Brazil grabbed a 3-0 win in its first match of the Women's World Cup as Cristiane scored a decisive hat trick and became the ninth player ever with 10 career goals in the tournament.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 09, 2019

No Marta, no problem for Brazil as Veteran forward Cristiane had herself a day on Sunday by making history and leading Brazil to a 3-0 victory over Jamaica in its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The Brazilian superstar became the oldest player in World Cup history to record a hat trick while also becoming only the ninth player in the history of the women's tournament to score 10 career goals in the event.

Her first came in the 15th minute off a header and opened the scoring in the 3-0 contest. The second was in the 50th minute when she found a low crossing pass from across the box and snuck the ball just over the line. And the final goal of the match was off a free kick in the 64th minute when she placed it in the upper right corner just out of reach of the keeper.

Brazil now sits at the top of Group C thanks to the goal differential tiebreak over Italy, who claimed a 2-1 win over Australia on Sunday in dramatic fashion.

Brazil will face Australia in its next match at noon on Thursday as Australia and Jamaica will face off at the same time.

