No Marta, no problem for Brazil as Veteran forward Cristiane had herself a day on Sunday by making history and leading Brazil to a 3-0 victory over Jamaica in its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The Brazilian superstar became the oldest player in World Cup history to record a hat trick while also becoming only the ninth player in the history of the women's tournament to score 10 career goals in the event.

Her first came in the 15th minute off a header and opened the scoring in the 3-0 contest. The second was in the 50th minute when she found a low crossing pass from across the box and snuck the ball just over the line. And the final goal of the match was off a free kick in the 64th minute when she placed it in the upper right corner just out of reach of the keeper.

Take a bow, Cristiane. Her hat trick makes it 3-0 for #BRA and the veteran forward makes history as she becomes the 9th player to score 10 goals at the #FIFAWWC (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/IMcunZlMDb — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 9, 2019

34 - Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick:



Women's WC - Cristiane (34y 25d)

Men's WC - Cristiano Ronaldo (33y 130d).



Record.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/edAbkyOwAY — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 9, 2019

Brazil now sits at the top of Group C thanks to the goal differential tiebreak over Italy, who claimed a 2-1 win over Australia on Sunday in dramatic fashion.

#ITA wins its first #FIFAWWC game in 20 years and it’s Bonansea again in the last seconds of stoppage time!



Wow.



(via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/4CYLTozVg9 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 9, 2019

Brazil will face Australia in its next match at noon on Thursday as Australia and Jamaica will face off at the same time.