The U.S. women's national team earned a touch of criticism on Tuesday during its 13-0 rout of Thailand in the FIFA Women's World Cup, as fans and media questioned the team's continued celebration during their record-setting win.

But it doesn't seem as though the USWNT is willing to issue any form of an apology. Forward Megan Rapinoe discussed the reaction to her team's blowout win on Tuesday morning, telling Fox Soccer, "our only crime was an explosion of joy."

"Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador, they can come at us," Rapinoe said. "I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night. We've been pretty pent up, as well. We've had kind of a heavy lead-up, obviously everything off the field... So, if our crime is joy, then we'll take that."

"I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night." @mPinoe responds to the world's reaction to the @USWNT's 13-0 win pic.twitter.com/y9MMIVg6vh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2019

The USWNT's sharpest critics came from north of the border after Monday's blowout. Former Canadian national team members Clare Rustad and Kaylyn Kyle blasted the USWNT, calling their actions, "classless."

"This was disgraceful for the United States," Rustad said. "I would have hoped they could have won with humility and grace, but celebrating goals eight, nine, ten like they were doing was really unnecessary."

🇨🇦 Canada was not impressed by the #USWNT today. Clare Rustad, Kaylyn Kyle, and Diana Matheson rip Rapinoe and Morgan for what they call "classless behavior". #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2U3eVCFb2M — WoSo Comps (@WoSo_Comps) June 11, 2019

The USWNT will continue their quest for a second straight Women's World Cup title on Sunday against Chile.