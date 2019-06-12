Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Unapologetic Amid Criticism of Thailand Blowout

Rapinoe added one of the United States' 13 goals in a record-setting win over Thailand on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 12, 2019

The U.S. women's national team earned a touch of criticism on Tuesday during its 13-0 rout of Thailand in the FIFA Women's World Cup, as fans and media questioned the team's continued celebration during their record-setting win. 

But it doesn't seem as though the USWNT is willing to issue any form of an apology. Forward Megan Rapinoe discussed the reaction to her team's blowout win on Tuesday morning, telling Fox Soccer, "our only crime was an explosion of joy."

"Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador, they can come at us," Rapinoe said. "I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night. We've been pretty pent up, as well. We've had kind of a heavy lead-up, obviously everything off the field... So, if our crime is joy, then we'll take that."

The USWNT's sharpest critics came from north of the border after Monday's blowout. Former Canadian national team members Clare Rustad and Kaylyn Kyle blasted the USWNT, calling their actions, "classless."

"This was disgraceful for the United States," Rustad said. "I would have hoped they could have won with humility and grace, but celebrating goals eight, nine, ten like they were doing was really unnecessary."

The USWNT will continue their quest for a second straight Women's World Cup title on Sunday against Chile. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message