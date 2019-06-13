Oleksandr Zinchenko Set for New 5-Year Deal After Breakthrough Manchester City Season

Manchester City are set to award Oleksandr Zinchenko a new improved five-year contract after a breakthrough season for the Premier League champions.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Zinchenko has be utilised at left back for much of the season, acting as more than adequate cover for Benjamin Mendy who missed most of the campaign through injury.

Pep Guardiola has deemed the Ukrainian a valuable member of the squad after switching positions, with a lengthy new deal set to be offered to the 22-year-old, according to the Telegraph. Zinchenko featured 14 times in the Premier League, with a further five Champions League outings, and will now act as direct competition for Frenchman Mendy.

News of the deal sparks a huge turnaround in Zinchenko's fortune, having seemingly been set for a permanent move to Real Betis last summer. The converted full back rejected the chance for a move to La Liga though, opting to stay and fight for his place at the Etihad after turning down a similar opportunity at Wolves.

City had been pursuing left back options this summer, with moves for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell touted, but the combination of Zinchenko’s form and a willingness to provide injury-plagued Mendy another opportunity may mean such plans are put on the back-burner.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Instead, City have their eyes on recruiting a right back this summer with Joao Cancelo of Juventus among the names linked with a move to the Premier League champions. The Telegraph reaffirmed such interest, although stated that any potential move hinges on the future of Danilo who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Serie A.