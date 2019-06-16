Thailand finally has something worth celebrating at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kanjana Sungngoen ended Thailand's goal-less streak on Sunday when she netted a stoppage-time goal during a 5–1 group stage loss to Sweden.

The consolation goal marked the team's first goal of the tournament–though not the first in its history. Thailand earned a 3-2 in over the Ivory Coast at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

Late consolation for Thailand! 🇹🇭



Kanjana Sungngoen's strong finish hands #THA their first goal of the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/GEnQE16iOh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

It's been tough sledding for Thailand through the initial two games of the competition. It suffered a 13–0 defeat at the hands of No. 1 ranked United States in the opening match, followed by Sunday's fixture against the Swedes, who are ranked ninth in the world.

The loss ended Thailand's hopes of breaking through to the knockout stage, but it still has an opportunity to capture a win when it faces Chile on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Sweden, meanwhile, went through to the last 16 with the win. The goals were spread across five players for the Scandinavian side, which has its eye on another upset of the USA in the final group game after eliminating the Americans from the 2016 Olympics on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.