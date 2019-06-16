What can they do for an encore?

The U.S. women return to action at the Women's World Cup against Chile, on the heels of a historic 13-0 win over Thailand. The U.S. will clinch a place in the knockout stage with a win, something that is fully expected against the South American side, which is playing in its first Women's World Cup. La Roja fared well in their debut match, holding Sweden to a stalemate until the latter stages of the Group F opener until the more experienced side broke through for a 2-0 victory.

The two sides have played twice before, with the USA beating Chile 3-0 and 4-0 in consecutive friendlies last September in tune-ups for Women's World Cup qualifying.

The match in Paris has some individual significance for players on both sides. U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan–one of only four lineup holdovers from the opening win–used to play for PSG, while Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler currently plays for the French power.

Stay tuned here for live updated and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

🚨 Ya está confirmada la alineación titular de #LaRojaFemenina para el duelo ante #USA por la @FIFAWWC 🏆

🏟 Parque de los Príncipes

🕛 12:00 horas

📺 Chilevisión#DareToShine #VamosChile pic.twitter.com/AhIzi8QQlW — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 16, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

CHILE

GOALKEEPERS: Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Natalia Campos (Universidad Católica), Ryan Torrero (Unattached)

DEFENDERS: Rocio Soto (Real Zaragoza), Carla Guerrero (Rayo Vallecano), Francisca Lara (Sevilla), Valentina Diaz (Sporting Huelva), Daniela Pardo (Santiago Morning), Su Helen Galaz (Zaragoza CFF), Javiera Toro (Santiago Morning), Camila Saez (Rayo Vallecano)

MIDFIELDERS: Claudia Soto (Santos), Karen Araya (Sevilla), Yanara Aedo (Valencia CFF), Yessenia Lopez (Sporting Huelva), Fernanda Pinilla (Cordoba CF), Rosario Balmaceda (Sporting Huelva), Elisa Duran (Sporting Huelva)

FORWARDS: Maria Jose Rojas (SK Slavia Praha), Maria Urrutia (3B Amazônia), Javiera Grez (CDP Curicó Unido), Yessenia Huenteo (Femenino Caceres), Daniela Zamora (Universidad de Chile)