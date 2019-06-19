Argentina is set to square off with Paraguay in a group stage match on Wednesday, June 20. Kickoff from Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Brazil is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Argentina fell to Colombia in its opening contest, losing 2–0 on goals from Roger Martínez and Duván Zapata. The result sent Argentina to the bottom of Group B, putting pressure on Lionel Messi & Co. to get it right if they have any wishes to make a deep run.

Paraguay enters the fixture coming off a 2–2 draw against Qatar, squandering a 2-0 lead against the guest nation and Asian Cup champions, spoiling a fantastic solo goal by Derlis Gonzalez in the process.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

