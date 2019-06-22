Full revenge isn't possible, but the U.S. men's national team is aiming to strike for a fraction of it when it faces Trinidad & Tobago in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday.

The Americans were knocked out of 2018 World Cup qualifying contention in October 2017 by the Soca Warriors on an infamous night in Couva, and while there's no erasing that, the U.S. can all but seal its place in the knockout stage of this competition while also eliminating Trinidad & Tobago if it can win. The U.S. opened its Gold Cup title defense with a 4-0 win over Guyana, with new addition Tyler Boyd scoring twice. If Panama completes a victory over Guyana (currently ongoing), it would ensure that the group's two quarterfinal entrants would be decided after two games–provided the U.S. wins in Cleveland.

Stay tuned here for live updatesand highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here's the USA's lineup for the night:

We're R E A D Y‼️



Here is your #GoldCup2019 starting XI to take on 🇹🇹!



Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/fE5NRywPNJ pic.twitter.com/nbW6C8G0Sx — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 22, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Central), Greg Ranjitsingh (Orlando City)

DEFENDERS: Daneil Cyrus (Al-Orobah), Aubrey David (Saprissa), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Alvin Jones (OKC Energy), Carlyle Mitchell (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Mekeil Williams (OKC Energy)

MIDFIELDERS: Cordell Cato (OKC Energy), Levi Garcia (Beitar Jerusalem), Kevan George (Charlotte Independence), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven), Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando), Khaleem Hyland (Al-Faisaly), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Nathan Lewis (Lansing Ignite), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United FC), Duane Muckette (Memphis 901), Leston Paul (Memphis 901) Jomal Williams (W Connection)

FORWARDS: Lester Peltier (Al-Orobah), Shahdon Winchester (W Connection)