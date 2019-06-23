England and Cameroon battle in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Kickoff from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, is slated for 11:30 a.m.

The English squad rolled through the group stage with a trio of victories in Group D over Scotland, Argentina and Japan. In the finale against the 2011 champion and 2015 runner-up, Ellen White scored a pair of goals in a 2-0 win.

Cameroon advanced to the round of 16 in thrilling fashion. Losses to Canada and the Netherlands put Cameroon in a deep hole in Group E, but a goal by Ajara Nchout in stoppage time against New Zealand vaulted the team into the knockout stage.

England claimed third place in the 2015 Women's World Cup, its best finish in four appearances. Cameron reached the knockout stage for the first time in 2015 before losing to China.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

