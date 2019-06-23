France and Brazil battle in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Kickoff from Stade Océane in Le Havre, France, is slated for 3 p.m.

The host French squad rolled through the group stage with a trio of victories in Group A, beating South Korea, Norway and Nigeria–with the latter two being aided by VAR calls that gave Les Bleues the advantage. A potential quarterfinal against the USA is looming, but France first must take care of a Brazil side that is talented enough to spring the upset and prematurely end the host nation's time in the tournament.

Brazil advanced to the round of 16 as a third-place finisher, ending behind Italy and Australia in its group. Led by Cristiane's four goals and a pair of penalty kicks from Marta–who became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, men's or women's, in the process–Brazil has the firepower to compete with the favorites.

The winner will play the winner of USA-Spain in the final eight.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

