The U.S. women's national team's Women's World Cup title defense continues on Monday in the knockout stage, as the Americans face Spain in an elimination bout for a place in the quarterfinals in Reims, France.

The host nation awaits the winner of a rematch of a January friendly in which Spain did well to limit the USA before ultimately succumbing to a 1-0 defeat, thanks to a goal from Christen Press. That match is the only previous meeting between the two sides, one that U.S. manager Jill Ellis said she sought out aggressively in order to prepare the Americans for a match such as this. Whether that foresight will pay off will be determined in this last-16 clash.

The U.S. rolled through the group stage of the tournament, outscoring Thailand, Chile and Sweden 18-0 in three victories. Spain, meanwhile, beat South Africa 3-1 in the opener but hasn't scored since, losing to Germany and drawing China to advance as a second-place finisher.

Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz returned to the U.S. lineup after nursing minor injuries, but Lindsey Horan was left out of Ellis's side, replaced by Sam Mewis. With Horan carrying a yellow card and one more away from a suspension, perhaps Ellis was opting to protect her status for a potential quarterfinal matchup vs. France. Regardless, Mewis has shown well in the tournament, earning a starting nod on her own merit.

Here's the USA's lineup for the match:

For the Red, White and Blue

Coming at you from Reims, your #USWNT Starting XI.



U.S. Soccer WNT June 24, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

SPAIN

GOALKEEPERS: Dolores Gallardo (Atlético Madrid), Maria Quinones (Real Sociedad), Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona)

DEFENDERS: Celia Jimenez (Seattle Reign), Leila Ouahabi (FC Barcelona), Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Ivana Andres (Levante UD), Marta Corredera (Levante UD), Marta Torrejon (FC Barcelona), Andrea Pereira (FC Barcelona)

MIDFIELDERS: Vicky Losada (FC Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona), Virginia Torrecilla (Montpellier), Silvia Meseguer (Atlético Madrid), Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona), Amanda Sampedro (Atlético Madrid)

FORWARDS: Mariona Caldentey (FC Barcelona), Jennifer Hermoso (Atlético Madrid), Maria Leon (FC Barcelona), Lucia Garcia (Athletic Bilbao), Andrea Falcon (Atlético Madrid), Nahikari Garcia (Real Sociedad)