Netherlands vs. Japan Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch the Netherlands and Japan in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, June 25.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 25, 2019

The Netherlands and Japan meet Tuesday in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Stade de la Route de Lorient in Rennes, France. 

The Netherlands earned three victories in the group stage to take the top spot in Group E. The team opened the tournament with a 1–0 victory over New Zealand, then earned a 3–1 win over Cameroon and finished the group stage with a 2–1 win over Canada. 

Japan meanwhile earned a win, loss and draw in the group stage after opening the World Cup with a 0–0 draw with Argentina. The team then beat Scotland 2–1 but then ended the group stage with a 2–0 loss to Engalnd. 

The winner will face either Italy or China in the quarterfinals. The game is also a rematch of a round-of-16 clash in 2015, which Japan won 2-1 en route to a runner-up finish.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

      Modal message