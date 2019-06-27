Ahead of the United States' Women's World Cup quarterfinal against France on Friday, Megan Rapinoe stood by her comments on not going to the White House after President Donald Trump called out the soccer star.

On Thursday, Rapinoe addressed the comments at the start of the USA's pre-match press conference, saying "I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House." She then added: "with the exception of the expletive, I think my mom would be very upset about that."

In a video that went viral Tuesday, Rapinoe stated she is "not going to the f---ing White House," and added, "We're not going to be invited. I doubt it."

Rapinoe elaborated on her remarks at the start of Friday's press event before stating she wanted to focus on match questions only. “I think obviously answering with a lot of passion, considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have, and using it for good, and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think that I would want to go, and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and fight for the same things we fight for,” she said.

Trump responded Wednesday by calling out Rapinoe in a tweet thread, writing, "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet........invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Rapinoe had previously talked with Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and said she wouldn't visit the White House if the USWNT won the World Cup. Rapinoe faced criticism from the public for how she's handled herself during the national anthem at the World Cup.

The USWNT will meet France on Friday in one of the most highly anticipated Women's World Cup quarterfinals ever at Parc des Princes in Paris at 3 p.m. ET. The winner will face Norway or England in the semifinals.