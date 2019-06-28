Colombia vs. Chile Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Copa América

How to watch Colombia face Chile in the quarterfinal round of Copa América on Friday, June 28.

By Kaelen Jones
June 28, 2019

Colombia faces Chile in the quarterfinals of Copa América on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Colombia enters the contest coming off a first-place finish in Group B. The Colombians won each of their three contests during the group stage, including their most recent 1–0 victory over Paraguay.

Chile, the two-time reigning champion, comes into the matchup after finishing second in Group C, one point behind group winner Uruguay. The Chileans won their first two contests against Japan and Ecuador, but lost the group-stage finale to Uruguay, 1–0, and now faces a difficult fixture as it holds onto hope of a three-peat.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch vs. ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

