Colombia faces Chile in the quarterfinals of Copa América on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Colombia enters the contest coming off a first-place finish in Group B. The Colombians won each of their three contests during the group stage, including their most recent 1–0 victory over Paraguay.

Chile, the two-time reigning champion, comes into the matchup after finishing second in Group C, one point behind group winner Uruguay. The Chileans won their first two contests against Japan and Ecuador, but lost the group-stage finale to Uruguay, 1–0, and now faces a difficult fixture as it holds onto hope of a three-peat.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

