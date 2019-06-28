France and the United States meet Friday in one of the most highly anticipated Women's World Cup quarterfinals ever as they go head-to-head at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The U.S. advanced with a 2–1 win over Spain in the round of 16 on Monday, with Megan Rapinoe scoring on two penalty kicks. The USWNT earned a recording-breaking 13–0 win over Thailand in its opening match, shattering the marks for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history. Alex Morgan scored five goals—tying Michelle Akers's record for most goals in a Women's World Cup match by a single player. The team then beat Chile 3–0 and Sweden 2–0 to close out group stage play.

After claiming the World Cup title in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

France, the host country, moved on to the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 2–1 in extra time on Sunday in the round of 16. Captain Amandine Henry scored the tiebreaking goal to put Les Bleues ahead. The French squad earned a 4–0 victory over South Korea in its opening match before recording victories over Norway and Nigeria to close out the group stage.

The winner will England in the semifinals, while the loser will be out of the competition far earlier than anticipated.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

