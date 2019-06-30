The U.S. men's national team looks to continue its strong run through the Gold Cup, playing upstart Curaçao in the quarterfinals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The U.S. went 3-0-0 during the group stage, outscoring Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama by a combined 11-0 to take first place. It's set up for a direct run to the final, but it won't be overlooking Curaçao, despite its inexperience on this stage and its 79th ranking in FIFA's world table. Curaçao beat Honduras and tied Jamaica en route to its first knockout berth in the competition. Led by Cardiff City's Leandro Bacuna, Curaçao will be looking to spring its biggest surprise yet and dump the heavily favored defending champions out of the tournament early.

Despite scoring the game-winner vs. Panama, Jozy Altidore returned to the bench for this match, with Gyasi Zardes restored to the starting lineup by U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter. Christian Pulisic becomes the latest to win the captain's armband in what's become a rotating honor, while Weston McKennie also starts and is the only U.S. player carrying a yellow card from earlier in the competition, thus in danger of missing a potential semifinal should he be carded again.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the USA's lineup for the night:

Seize the moment 👊💥



Your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇨🇼 in tonight's @GoldCup Knockout Round action! 🇺🇸



Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/gZPvLKHtqT pic.twitter.com/05zcoYDKEX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 30, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

CURACAO

GOALKEEPERS: Zeus de la Paz (Oldham Athletic), Jairzinho Pieter (Vesta), Eloy Room (PSV Eindhoven)

DEFENDERS: Jurich Carolina (Den Bosch), Juriën Caari (RKC Waalwijk), Darryl Lachman (PEC Zwolle), Cuco Martina (Feyenoord), Shermar Martina (MVV Maastricht)

MIDFIELDERS: Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City), Roly Bonevacia (Al-Faisaly), Shanon Carmelia (IJsselmeervogels), Gersinio Constancia (Jong Holland), Michaël Maria (Charlotte Independence), Shermaine Martina (MVV Maastricht), Ayrton Statie (Lienden), Jimbertson Vapor (Scherpenheuvel)

FORWARDS: Jarchinio Antonia (Apollon Limassol), Jafar Arias (Emmen), Charlison Benschop (De Graafschap), Kenji Gorre (Nacional), Elson Hooi (ADO Den Haag), Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic), Gino van Kessel (Roeselare)