Megan Rapinoe Not in USWNT Starting Lineup for Semifinal Clash vs. England

Rapinoe is tied with Alex Morgan as the team's leading goal scorer. 

By Emily Caron
July 02, 2019

Megan Rapinoe won't start for the U.S. women's national team on Tuesday against England in the Women's World Cup semifinals in France.

A team spokesperson did not want to comment on the decision to keep Rapinoe on the bench and referred questions to head coach Jill Ellis, according to the Washington Post's Steven Goff. U.S. Soccer did clarify, however, that the decision was not disciplinary.

Christen Press replaces Rapinoe up front, where she'll play alongside Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath. Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle will start in midfield, as well as Lindsey Horan, who returns to the starting lineup. 

Rapinoe did not warm up with the team, as can be seen in a video shared by Fox Sports soccer commentator Aly Wagner, which suggests that she's unlikely to play at all in this game. 

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl noted that US Soccer did specify whether or not Rapinoe has an injury, as the organization did with other players during the World Cup.

With only two rounds left in the tournament, Rapinoe is tied for the Golden Boot lead with five goals. The award is given to the tournament's leading scorer. 

Rapinoe, 33, had one goal in the group stage followed by consecutive braces against Spain and France, respectively, in elimination play. She's tied for the lead as a top scorer after scoring all four of USA's goals in the knockout stage. 

Morgan, England's Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr all also have five goals through the tournament so far. Kerr, whose team was eliminated by Norway in penalty kicks, is the only one of the four no longer active in the World Cup.

USA and England will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 

      Modal message