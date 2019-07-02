Mexico vs. Haiti Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Gold Cup

How to watch Haiti and Mexico clash in the Gold Cup semifinals on Tuesday, July 2.

By Kaelen Jones
July 02, 2019

Mexico faces Haiti in the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday, July 2. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Haiti enters the contest coming off a come-from-behind, 3–2 win over Canada in the quarterfinal round. After going behind 2–0 just 28 minutes into the game, the Haitians rallied in the second half. Duckens Nazon scored in the 50th and Hervé Bazile's 70th-minute penalty leveled the match before Wilde Donald Guerrier scored the game-winner in the 76th minute to see Haiti through.

Mexico comes into the matchup having just outlasted Costa Rica to advance. Mexico won penalty shootout 5–4 after Raúl Jiménez' goal was canceled out by Bryan Ruiz' 52nd-minute penalty. The Mexicans outshot and outpossessed Costa Rica, but were unable to score a game-winner in regulation or extra time. They advanced nevertheless and remain on course to play for a record eighth Gold Cup title–unless Haiti can spring one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

