Chile vs. Peru Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa America

How to watch Chile and Peru in the Copa America semifinals on Wednesday, July 3.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 03, 2019

Chile and Peru will meet in the semifinals of Copa America 2019 on Wednesday, July 3, at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Chile, which is looking to win a third straight Copa America title, secured its place in the semifinal with a dramatic 5–4 win on penalty kicks against Colombia following a 0-0 draw in their quarterfinal. The team started its Copa America campaign with a 4–0 win over Japan and a 2–1 win over Ecuador before falling 1–0 to Uruguay to settle for a second-place finish in the group.

Peru is eying its first final appearance since 1975, when it last lifted the trophy. Like Chile, Peru advanced to the semifinals after a penalty kicks win following a 0-0 draw, edging Uruguay on Saturday. Peru started the 2019 tournament with a 0–0 draw against Venezuela and 3–1 win over Bolivia before falling 5–0 to host Brazil but is just a result away from getting the chance to play the Seleção again in Sunday's title bout.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message