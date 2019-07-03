Chile and Peru will meet in the semifinals of Copa America 2019 on Wednesday, July 3, at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Chile, which is looking to win a third straight Copa America title, secured its place in the semifinal with a dramatic 5–4 win on penalty kicks against Colombia following a 0-0 draw in their quarterfinal. The team started its Copa America campaign with a 4–0 win over Japan and a 2–1 win over Ecuador before falling 1–0 to Uruguay to settle for a second-place finish in the group.

Peru is eying its first final appearance since 1975, when it last lifted the trophy. Like Chile, Peru advanced to the semifinals after a penalty kicks win following a 0-0 draw, edging Uruguay on Saturday. Peru started the 2019 tournament with a 0–0 draw against Venezuela and 3–1 win over Bolivia before falling 5–0 to host Brazil but is just a result away from getting the chance to play the Seleção again in Sunday's title bout.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

