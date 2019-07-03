Megan Rapinoe Says She Was 'Upstaged' by Alex Morgan's Tea Sipping Celebration

Rapinoe said Morgan's World Cup semifinal goal celebration was "next-level."

By Emily Caron
July 03, 2019

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe said she "might have been upstaged" by teammate Alex Morgan's tea sipping celebration after the 30-year-old forward scored the eventual game-winner for the U.S. on a header at the 31-minute mark of Tuesday's semifinal clash with England.

"I think I might've been upstaged," Rapinoe told reporters. "That was next-level. That was pretty sharp by Alex. Maybe we'll have to do it at the same time and duke it out."

Rapinoe also dismissed the notion that Morgan's celebration might've been disrespectful to Britain when asked about commentary that the gesture was distasteful.

"Wah, wah, wah. We're at the World Cup, what do you want us to do?" Rapinoe responded. "This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don't think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents. We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we've faced and every team that we will face forever and ever. That's just the DNA of the squad."

Rapinoe and the rest of her team came under criticism for her celebrations during the USWNT's 13-0 rout of Thailand during the Women's World Cup's group round. Fans and media questioned the team's continued celebration during their record-setting win, but Rapinoe was unapologetic afterward, saying "our only crime was an explosion of joy."

Morgan's goal and epic celebration followed a Christen Press header to give the USWNT a 2–1 win over the LionessesThe USWNT will take on the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in the Women's World Cup Final.

