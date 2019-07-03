The Netherlands and Sweden will face off in the Women's World Cup semifinals in Lyon, France on Wednesday, July 3.

Sweden started its campaign with a 2–0 win over Chile before taking Thailand down 5–1. Sweden, resting a number of regulars, lost to the USA, 2–0, to finish second in the group but edged Canada 1–0 in the round of 16. The team continued its run in the competition by overcoming its past demons and defeating favored Germany 2–1 in the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands opened its second Women's World Cup with a 1–0 win over New Zealand. Back-to-back wins over Cameroon and Canada gave the team a group win before the Dutch went on to defeat Japan 2–1 in the round of 16, exacting revenge on the team that knocked them out of the 2015 Women's World Cup in the same round. The Netherlands, the reigning European champions after claiming the trophy at the 2017 Euros, advanced to the semifinals with a 2–0 victory against Italy.

The winner will face the USA in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. ET, with each seeking its first title.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, NBCSN

