Alex Morgan hit back against critics of her tea-sipping celebration following a goal in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, calling it a "double standard."

Morgan netted her sixth goal for the USWNT in the team's win against England on Tuesday, which also happened to be her 30th birthday. After Morgan scored, she celebrated by draining a cup of tea.

Morgan talked about the celebration on Friday, saying it was more about, "'That's the tea', which is telling a story, spreading news." She explained it wasn't a hit to England, which it's been interpreted as. Instead she said she was paying homage to one of her favorite actresses, Sophie Turner, who does the action all the time in her Instagram stories–and proceeded to back Morgan in response to her critics.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports," Morgan said, "to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much or in a limited fashion. You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism."

Morgan also said she was disappointed former club teammate Lianne Sanderson criticized her, saying the celebration was "distasteful."