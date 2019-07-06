England's Ellen White Shades Alex Morgan With Her Own Tea Time Celebration

The goal, however, did not count as VAR

By Emily Caron
July 06, 2019

Ellen White took a page out of Alex Morgan's book–copying the USWNT star's tea time celebration during England's third-place clash with Sweden on Saturday.

White sipped her imaginary tea after scoring a goal that would have brought the game to 2–2 but was ruled out after VAR intervened and the official called a handball. The score would have marked White's seventh goal of the Women's World Cup, bringing her one goal ahead of Morgan in the battle for the golden boot. But as it stands, both are tied at six.  

Morgan's celebration occurred when the U.S. beat England in the semifinals, sending the Lionesses to Saturday's consolation game. 

Tea, crumpets and a little shade, anyone?

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message