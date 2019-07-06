Ellen White took a page out of Alex Morgan's book–copying the USWNT star's tea time celebration during England's third-place clash with Sweden on Saturday.

White sipped her imaginary tea after scoring a goal that would have brought the game to 2–2 but was ruled out after VAR intervened and the official called a handball. The score would have marked White's seventh goal of the Women's World Cup, bringing her one goal ahead of Morgan in the battle for the golden boot. But as it stands, both are tied at six.

The worst bit of that half is that Ellen White's celebration was a cracker. She pretended to sip tea...



Where have we seen that before? Alex Morgan perhaps? 😉



➡ https://t.co/VAJgBw7Rd3 #ENGSWE #Lionesses #ENG #teagate pic.twitter.com/Gpf5NO7L2D — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2019

Morgan's celebration occurred when the U.S. beat England in the semifinals, sending the Lionesses to Saturday's consolation game.

Tea, crumpets and a little shade, anyone?