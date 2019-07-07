Brazil is hoping to lift a major trophy on home soil as it faces Peru in the 2019 Copa America final at the storied Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

Playing without the injured Neymar, Brazil has rolled through the competition, going 4-0-1 between the group and knockout stages without conceding a goal. One of those wins was a 5-0 thrashing of Peru in their group finale, and the Seleção will be hoping for much of the same Sunday, as they look to celebrate in front of their home fans in Rio much like they did after the gold medal match of the 2016 Olympics.

Peru will look to play spoiler, though. In the final for the first time in 44 years, Ricardo Gareca's side impressed throughly by defeating two-time reigning champion Chile 3-0 in the semifinals and surely will put up a stronger fight, with a rare opportunity at winning a trophy on the line.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner won't have long to defend the title, with the next Copa America being held next summer, co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. CONMEBOL is shifting its calendar to align each Copa America with the same summer as the European Championship is played, two years into each new World Cup cycle. The subsequent Copa America, set for 2024, will take play in Ecuador.