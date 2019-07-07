Brazil vs. Peru Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Copa America Final

How to watch Brazil vs. Peru in the Copa America final on Sunday, July 7.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 07, 2019

Brazil and Peru will go head-to-head in the Copa America final at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, July 7.

Brazil will be playing for its first title since 2007 after edging Paraguay in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in the quarterfinals and then taking down rival Argentina 2–0 in the semifinals on goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino. The hosts won their group with wins over Peru and Bolivia and a draw against Venezuela.

Peru will be playing in its first final since 1975, when it last lifted the trophy. Peru advanced to the final after defeating defending champion Chile 3–0 in the semifinal. Peru defeated Uruguay in a penalty kick shootout following a 0-0 draw in the quarterfinals and started the 2019 tournament with a 0–0 draw against Venezuela and 3–1 win over Bolivia. Peru fell 5–0 to Brazil in the group stage, though, meaning it must find a way to close the gap quickly or risk being blown out with a trophy on the line.

Here's how to watch the title match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

