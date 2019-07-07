LIVE: USA, Mexico Renew Rivalry on Gold Cup Final Stage

Watch all the key plays as the USA and Mexico meet in the Gold Cup final in Chicago.

By Avi Creditor
July 07, 2019

It's been eight long years, but the USA and Mexico renew their rivalry on the Gold Cup final stage at last. 

The two most successful sides in the Concacaf championship's history and bordering nations meet at Soldier Field in Chicago to determine the 2019 winner. Mexico, looking for its eighth title and first since 2015, enters on the heels of a pair of scares, with El Tri–which has been playing without a slew of first-choice regulars–outlasting Costa Rica in penalty kicks and Haiti in extra time to make it to the title game. The USA, seeking to match Mexico's seven titles while defending the trophy won two years ago, eked by Curaçao before impressing against Jamaica in the semifinals to return to the title match. 

The final is the first USA-Mexico match since both changed managers, with Gregg Berhalter guiding the USA against Tata Martino and Mexico, with both hoping to leave a successful first stamp on their chapter of the rivalry. The two coaches went head-to-head a few times in MLS play, with Berhalter's Columbus Crew going 0-4-1 against Martino's Atlanta United–with the one draw being a 2017 playoff match from which Columbus advanced in a penalty shootout.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

MEXICO

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna)

DEFENDERS: Néstor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Real Sociedad), César Montes (Monterrey), Fernando Navarro (Club León), Diego Reyes (Fenerbahçe), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres UANL), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres UANL)

MIDFIELDERS: Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Edson Álvarez (Club América), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Érick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Montes (Club León), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey)

FORWARDS: Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)

