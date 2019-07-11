David Beckham Starts Media Company Studio 99, Partners With LeBron James

Former English soccer star David Beckham has launched his own media company called Studio 99.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 11, 2019

Former English soccer star David Beckham has launched his own media company called Studio 99, reports Variety.

The company will develop documentaries and TV shows in addition to working as a creative agency for brand partners. Studio 99 already has documentaries in production on topics ranging from sports, travel and fashion. Beckham will be featured in some of the projects. 

Beckham joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others who've ventured into the media business. James co-founded the media company Uninterrupted, which has already signed a development agreement with Studio 99. The two will partner on a documentary series on the journey of Inter Miami CF, which is the Major League Soccer expansion team that Beckham co-owns.

"I have always enjoyed creating content of all kinds and working on set with creative people," Beckham said in a statement, according to Variety. "It’s amazing to see what guys that I admire so much, like LeBron and [Uninterrupted co-founder] Maverick [Carter,] have achieved. It’s inspired me to see what’s possible in my world. It’s just very cool to be working with friends and meeting so many new people who are doing great things and want to create exciting new projects with us."

Beckham retired from the game in 2013 after a 20-year career playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid among others. 

