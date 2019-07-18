Thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, we can cross one thing off the list of stuff that's definitely not in Area 51.

The LA Galaxy star was asked what's really inside the secret U.S. Air Force base that has made headlines recently as over 1.5 million people have pledged to storm the location to find out what's inside.

Well, luckily, Zlatan knows.

And just in case the U.S. government wasn't secretive enough, Zlatan shared he had his own Area 51.

While the clip went viral, he was also highlighted in a recent ESPN feature by Andrew Corsello that also featured some iconic Zlatan quotes.

When asked if he dreams about soccer, Zlatan said, "Dream? No, I don't need to dream. When I was young, I was dreaming. Now I'm in the dream. Now I am the dream."

He also addressed the moment he appeared to choke NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson: "Ah! That clown fall down fainting and almost died, and I said, 'Let's call the ambulance because you are dying!' Then he send a picture to MLS showing a scratch on his neck! Listen, I've played 800 games. I've played against animals that almost broke my legs. But what happens in the game stays in the game. In Europe, if he send a picture of a scratch on his neck? They eat him alive."

Zlatan also discussed the game of American soccer, calling himself a "Ferrari among Fiats" in the United States.