Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Friendly at Notre Dame

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund meet at Notre Dame Stadium in a preseason friendly.

By Avi Creditor
July 19, 2019

European powers Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund meet in a preseason friendly Friday night in South Bend, Ind., as both continue preparations for their forthcoming 2019-2020 campaigns.

The two sides will play at the storied Notre Dame Stadium, where Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp goes up against his former team. It's the first of three matches in the United States for reigning Champions League winner Liverpool, with a clash vs. Sevilla at Boston's Fenway Park to follow on Sunday. The Reds wrap up their tour against Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 24. Liverpool has already played Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City as part of its summer training.

Dortmund, meanwhile, most recently played against MLS's Seattle Sounders in a friendly the Pacific Northwest before jetting east to take on the Reds in its final match in the USA.

Here's how to watch the friendly:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

