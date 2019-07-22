It's not often you get to see the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme in real life, but that happened Saturday when the Washington Spirit played the Houston Dash.

It wasn't during the game, but after the contest, Rose Lavelle met Rose Lavelle.

Yeah, the USWNT star and member of the NWSL's Spirit, met a fan named Rose Lavelle.

You can't make this up.

"What's your middle name?" the older Rose Lavelle asked just to make sure she didn't have a completely identical name to the 7-year-old fan she just met and for whom she signed an autograph.

Luckily for the rest of the world, there weren't two Rose Lavelles on the field for the USWNT when it won the Women's World Cup, because that would have been confusing and probably a little unfair.