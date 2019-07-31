The FIFA Council unanimously agreed to expand the number of teams participating in the next Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, the federation announced on Wednesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the decision came as a result of the success of the 2019 tournament and a desire to keep growing women's soccer.

"The astounding success of this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football. I am glad to see this proposal–the first of several−becoming a reality," Infantino said.

"The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; it means that, from now on, dozens of more member associations will organize their women's football program knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying."

The next tournament will be held in 2023, and the bidding process for hosts is already underway. The host country will be announced in May 2020.

The USWNT won its second consecutive Women's World Cup title and fourth overall with a 2–0 victory over the Netherlands earlier this month in Lyon. Co-captain Megan Rapinoe won both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot.