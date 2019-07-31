FIFA Council Approves Expanding Women's World Cup to 32 Teams

The 2023 Women's World Cup will expand to 32 teams competing in the tournament instead of 24.

By Jenna West
July 31, 2019

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed to expand the number of teams participating in the next Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, the federation announced on Wednesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the decision came as a result of the success of the 2019 tournament and a desire to keep growing women's soccer.

"The astounding success of this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football. I am glad to see this proposal–the first of several−becoming a reality," Infantino said. 

"The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; it means that, from now on, dozens of more member associations will organize their women's football program knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying."

The next tournament will be held in 2023, and the bidding process for hosts is already underway. The host country will be announced in May 2020.

The USWNT won its second consecutive Women's World Cup title and fourth overall with a 2–0 victory over the Netherlands earlier this month in Lyon. Co-captain Megan Rapinoe won both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message