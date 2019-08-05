WASHINGTON — Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.

After scoring the opening goal in the Philadelphia Union's 5-1 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: ''Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let's go!''

Bedoya earlier tweeted and spoke after the game about recent gun violence in Texas and Ohio that killed 29 people.

The 32-year-old Bedoya has played for the U.S. national team.

Bedoya first-timed a right-footer off the post into the net to give Philadelphia (12-7-6) the lead in the third minute. Union goalkeeper played a clearance into the left side of the attacking half where Andrew Wooten won the ball from defender Donovan Pines and crossed it to Marco Fabian, who fed Bedoya for the finish from just outside the box.

Fabian had two goals and an assist for the Union.

Fabian side-footed a first-timer, off a cross from Kai Wagner, in first-half stoppage time and, after a United turnover, Kacper Przybylko's side-netter made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

Frederic Brillant scored in the 54th for D.C. (9-7-9). Fabian struck again in the 70th minute, and Fabrice-Jean Picault capped the scoring in 90th.

United, which was outshot 26-11 and is winless in its last three games, played a man down after Junior Moreno was shown a straight red card in the 40th for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Sporting KC 3, Seattle Sounders 2

SEATTLE — Felipe Gutierrez scored twice in the first half, including his fifth penalty kick conversion of the season, boosting Sporting Kansas City past the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday night.

Erik Hurtado also scored for Sporting (7-9-7, 28 points), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jordan Morris scored twice for the Sounders (11-7-5, 38 points), giving him seven goals for the season and three in the past two games.

Gutierrez put Kansas City on the board in the 12th minute. Seth Sinovic sent a short pass down the left-wing side. The unmarked Gutierrez caught up with the ball, took it into the left side of the penalty area and sent a shallow 8-yard shot into the net just inside the far post for his ninth goal of the year.

In the 33rd minute, KC's Gerso Fernandes took the ball into the right side of the box near the goal line. He was pushed down by Seattle's Nouhou, who was whistled for the foul. Referee Ismail Elfath then went to the video review, and barely 30 seconds later came back and pointed to the penalty spot. Gutierrez drilled his penalty kick into the upper center of the net.

Minnesota United 1, Portland Timbers 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ethan Finlay scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time, Vito Mannone made five saves for his second consecutive shutout and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Sunday.

Mannone has shutouts in three of his last four games. Minnesota (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last seven.

Portland's Larrys Mabiala was called for a hand ball in the area and, after video review confirmed the call, Finlay converted from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Timbers had 57% possession and controlled much of the action but couldn't convert. Sebastian Blanco missed wide on a chance in the third minute and his long-range shot in the 16th was tipped over the crossbar by Mannone—who made a double-save in the 29th minute. Brian Fernandez first-timed a shot off the post in the 78th and his header in the 82nd slipped just over the crossbar.

The Timbers (9-9-4) had their six game unbeaten streak snapped.