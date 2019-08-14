A pair of Premier League powers go head-to-head in UEFA's annual Super Cup, as Liverpool and Chelsea clash in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The match pits the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners against one another, and it just so happens that this season's entrants are domestic foes. That in itself isn't a rarity, as Spanish sides have gone against each other in four of the last five Super Cups, but an all-English Super Cup has never happened.

The two sides enter the match following polar opposite opening weekends to Premier League play. Liverpool thrashed Norwich City 4-1 (though lost goalkeeper Alisson to injury in the process), while Chelsea fell to Manchester United 4-0 in the managerial debut at the club for Frank Lampard. U.S. star Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut off the bench and will be seeking a bigger impact against Liverpool and his former manager at Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp, with a European trophy on the line. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be hoping to lift another trophy at the site of one of its greatest triumphs, with a return to Istanbul bringing back memories of its famous 2005 Champions League title.

Pulisic was given the start for Chelsea in a front line with Olivier Giroud and Pedro, while N'Golo Kante also returned to Lampard's XI after recovering from injury, assuming his role as the club's midfield anchor. On the other end, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first competitive start for Liverpool in a year and a half as he battled serious injury, while Adrian got the call in goal in Alisson's place.

The match was significant for another reason as well, as referee Stephanie Frappart became the first female to officiate a major men's UEFA match.

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as the first female to referee a major men's UEFA event 👏 pic.twitter.com/mqynvpYKVd — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 14, 2019

Liverpool nearly struck in sensational fashion to open the scoring early. Sadio Mane, fresh off his run with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, tried to connect on an audacious bicycle kick in the sixth minute, and while he didn't time it right, the ball appeared to come off the arm of Chelsea's Andreas Christiansen. The play went unreviewed, though, and Liverpool failed to do anything from the ensuing corner kick.

Liverpool enjoyed the better of the run of play over the opening quarter hour, with Chelsea's best chance coming on a speculative Pedro change from long range that didn't curl enough to the far post. The Reds, meanwhile, maintained pressure on Chelsea and used an aerial approach when trying to break through, peppering crosses from both sides into the box, to no avail.

Liverpool's first serious threat came from Mohamed Salah, who forced a save from Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 17th minute on a short-range chance from the right side.

Mo Salah estuvo muy cerca de abrir el marcador y Kepa responde de gran manera 😱😱@LFC🔴 0-0 🔵@ChelseaFC



Disfruta del Partido EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/hLInE1ZOya pic.twitter.com/67WrKCHSSc — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 14, 2019

Chelsea had a close call of its own in the 23rd minute. Pedro broke through on the left side of the box and fired away only to blast his chance off the crossbar to complete an otherwise strong sequence in the final third.

Pedro rattles the crossbar as Chelsea and Liverpool remain scoreless early in the UEFA #SuperCup



(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/gTpgbIcVvt — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 14, 2019

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Tonight’s #LFC line up: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 14, 2019

Liverpool resumes Premier League play Saturday with a quick turnaround to play at Southampton, while Chelsea returns to Stamford Bridge to host Leicester City on Sunday.