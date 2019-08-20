Paul Riley is happy right where he is.

The North Carolina Courage manager has taken his name out of consideration for the U.S. women's national team coaching job, saying that he's not interested in being Jill Ellis's successor. He would prefer to remain with his NWSL club instead of leading the two-time reigning Women's World Cup champions–a decision lauded by NC Courage owner Steve Malik.

"Been some conversation recently regarding USWNT job," Riley tweeted on Tuesday. "Although flattered I am determined to continue the project we started in WNY & not interested in job at this time."

Riley managed the Western New York Flash to the 2016 NWSL title, then followed the club as it relocated to North Carolina the following year and won the title again in 2018. In two years in North Carolina, Riley has won NWSL Coach of the Year twice, leading the club to the NWSL Shield–best regular-season record–on both occasions. The Courage are in the mix to win it for a third year running, sitting five points off the pace set by the Portland Thorns, but with two games in hand.

New U.S. women's national team general manager Kate Markgraf had previously name-checked Riley as a potential candidate to take over for Ellis, prior to taking over in her new role. Other names she mentioned were Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey, Reign FC coach Vlatko Andonovski and Florida State University women's coach Mark Krikorian.