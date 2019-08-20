Paul Riley Takes Name Out of Consideration for USWNT Coaching Job

Paul Riley won't be the next coach of the U.S. women's national team.

By Avi Creditor
August 20, 2019

Paul Riley is happy right where he is.

The North Carolina Courage manager has taken his name out of consideration for the U.S. women's national team coaching job, saying that he's not interested in being Jill Ellis's successor. He would prefer to remain with his NWSL club instead of leading the two-time reigning Women's World Cup champions–a decision lauded by NC Courage owner Steve Malik.

"Been some conversation recently regarding USWNT job," Riley tweeted on Tuesday. "Although flattered I am determined to continue the project we started in WNY & not interested in job at this time."

Riley managed the Western New York Flash to the 2016 NWSL title, then followed the club as it relocated to North Carolina the following year and won the title again in 2018. In two years in North Carolina, Riley has won NWSL Coach of the Year twice, leading the club to the NWSL Shield–best regular-season record–on both occasions. The Courage are in the mix to win it for a third year running, sitting five points off the pace set by the Portland Thorns, but with two games in hand.

New U.S. women's national team general manager Kate Markgraf had previously name-checked Riley as a potential candidate to take over for Ellis, prior to taking over in her new role. Other names she mentioned were Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey, Reign FC coach Vlatko Andonovski and Florida State University women's coach Mark Krikorian.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message