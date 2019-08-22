U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd told SI TV's Planet Futbol TV that she "definitely got some inquiries" and that "anything is possible" when asked about interest from NFL teams following her impressive 55-yard field goal.

Lloyd, who is an Eagles fan and New Jersey native, drilled a long-range attempt at Philadelphia's practice Tuesday by sending the kick straight through the goalposts and having her efforts go viral.

Have the @Eagles signed a new kicker? Not exactly, but world champion soccer player @CarliLloyd stopped by the Birds' practice and showed off her leg with some impressive field goals. More coverage from camp --> https://t.co/W0jcOtic9G pic.twitter.com/sEgOMupWRb — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 20, 2019

On Thursday's episode of Planet Futbol TV, Lloyd said the situation definitely blew up more than she imagined. When asked if she's gotten any serious interest from NFL teams, Lloyd had this to say:

"There's been some interesting chatter about it," Lloyd said. "I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they're starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment so you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I've definitely got some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now, I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds."

Her kick attracted so much attention that Gil Brandt, former Dallas Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, tweeted about it, writing, "Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."

The Bears famously lost the NFC Wild Card championship due to a missed game-winning field goal from Cody Parkey. The team let Parkey go this offseason which led to a mad scramble to find a new kicker.

Lloyd is a two-time World Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year. She's not the only soccer player to broach the idea of crossing over into the NFL, with Harry Kane and Christian Fuchs most notably raising the possibility.