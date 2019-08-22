Carli Lloyd: 'I've Definitely Got Some Inquiries' in NFL After 55-Yard Field Goal

Carli Lloyd said she has "definitely got some inquiries" from NFL teams following her impressive 55-yard field goal. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2019

U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd told SI TV's Planet Futbol TV that she "definitely got some inquiries" and that "anything is possible" when asked about interest from NFL teams following her impressive 55-yard field goal.

Lloyd, who is an Eagles fan and New Jersey native, drilled a long-range attempt at Philadelphia's practice Tuesday by sending the kick straight through the goalposts and having her efforts go viral. 

On Thursday's episode of Planet Futbol TV, Lloyd said the situation definitely blew up more than she imagined. When asked if she's gotten any serious interest from NFL teams, Lloyd had this to say:

"There's been some interesting chatter about it," Lloyd said. "I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they're starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment so you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I've definitely got some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now, I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds."

Her kick attracted so much attention that Gil Brandt, former Dallas Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, tweeted about it, writing, "Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."

The Bears famously lost the NFC Wild Card championship due to a missed game-winning field goal from Cody Parkey. The team let Parkey go this offseason which led to a mad scramble to find a new kicker

Lloyd is a two-time World Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year. She's not the only soccer player to broach the idea of crossing over into the NFL, with Harry Kane and Christian Fuchs most notably raising the possibility.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message