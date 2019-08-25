Paul Pogba: 'Racist Insults Are Ignorance and Can Only Make Me Stronger'

The Manchester United star shared his thoughts on the racist insults he receives.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 25, 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba sent a tweet Sunday morning commenting on the racial abuses he has received throughout his soccer career.

Following United's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Pogba's teammate Marcus Rashford became the target of the same type of racial abuse after missing a penalty in the 70th minute when the score was still tied at 1.

In the prior match against Wolverhampton, Pogba had a penalty saved in the 68th minute, leading the game to finish in a 1-1 draw. After that contest, Twitter representatives said they would meet with representatives of Manchester United and Kick It Out, an organization that combats racism in world soccer, to address the racist abuse taking place on the social media site's platform.

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Sunday Times, Twitter will monitor the accounts of some high-profile black players to get a better understanding of the abuse taking place.

