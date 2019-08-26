A documentary on Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona will be coming to HBO on Oct. 1.

The film, which was already released in the United Kingdom, was directed by Academy Award-winner Asif Kapadia and will have a limited release in theaters in the United States starting Sept. 20.

The documentary features 500 hours of never-before-seen footage and focuses primarily on Maradona's time with Napoli from 1984-1992.

“Diego Maradona has long been considered the greatest footballer ever, and Asif Kapadia’s filmmaking perfectly captures every high and low of his transcendent career, from his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal to his awakening of Napoli, and more,” said Peter Nelson, HBO Sports executive VP. “We look forward to sharing this landmark documentary with both soccer and non-soccer fans alike.”

You can check out more information on the film here.