There’s a real chance England’s Bury F.C. has played its final game, but not if the club’s fans have anything to say about it.

The Shakers are scrambling to find a buyer that will keep the club from going out of business by the end of the day Tuesday, a process that was dealt a serious blow when a prospective buyer backed out at the last minute. Even if the club avoids going under, it still runs the risk of being expelled from the English Football League if it doesn’t get its stadium in game shape in time for Saturday’s scheduled League One match against Doncaster Rovers.

The uncertainty around the club has forced all six games this season to be postponed. The EFL says Bury will be expelled if the upcoming game does not take place as scheduled.

That’s where the fans come in.

This past Saturday, the club put out a call for volunteers willing to clean the stadium so it’s presentable enough for Bury to face Doncaster.

“All 11,640 seats need a clean and all four stands need sweeping out,” the club wrote on its website. “Can you help? If so, please report to the ground – armed with buckets and any cleaning materials if possible.”

One guy showed up.

Can anyone help with rubbish removal now. We have one man and his van here now but does need a little help. Thank you #buryfc — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 26, 2019

But on Tuesday, with the situation growing direr, a small army of supporters (about 400 people) descended upon Gigg Lane to get the park squeaky clean.

Ready to get going, first stand is the MRE #buryfc pic.twitter.com/U8Tp6RSoqF — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

They brought their own buckets and rags and bent over the scrub the grime off the seats.

⚪️🔵 Thank you everyone, this is overwhelming #buryfc pic.twitter.com/xOBn58EeVR — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

A local vendor even showed up with free food for all the volunteers.

⚪️🔵 Many thanks to Owen and his staff who had fed the 400 completely free of charge - awesome #buryfc pic.twitter.com/QQn924M0pD — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

The fans have done all they can. Now they just wait for someone with money to come through and save their club.