Irate Sierra Leone fans took things too far and stoned the house of national team captain Umaru Bangura after Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

With Sierra Leone trailing 3-2 on aggregate in stoppage time of the second leg, Bangura had a chance to level the score when he attempted a penalty kick. The try was saved by Liberia's Ashley Williams and Liberia advanced to the next stage of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

18-year-old Ashley Williams saving Umaru Bangura's (team captain) penalty in the 95th minute to send Liberia through to the next round is the best form of payback after a group of Sierra Leone fans attacked the Liberian squad in training a day before. pic.twitter.com/YPqK8Vhw96 #WCQ — Alecs Stam (@AlecsStam) September 8, 2019

Had he made the kick, Sierra Leone would have advanced on away goals.

"[It was] one of the worst days of my life," Bangura told the BBC. "I can't even go outside because I didn't expect this kind of hostility towards me. I did my job by stepping up as the captain to take the spot kick. I am really disappointed. But at the same time, I wish to say sorry [and] beg for their forgiveness."

Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, Sierra Leone's sports prime minister, said he was "disappointed" with the fans and said "measures should be put in place to combat" hooligan actions like this.

"It is not good for the game," Nyelenkeh told the BBC about fans throwing stones at Bangura's house. "He is our captain [and] football is a game of chance."

The BBC also reports fans attacked Red Cross workers for allegedly helping Bangura get out of the stadium following the match and they threw stones at ambulances and smashed some windows on the vehicles.