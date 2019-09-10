The U.S. men's national team hopes to salvage a result from this international window when hosting South American power Uruguay in St. Louis, but it will have to do so without some key components.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen were among the six players released back to their clubs in between Friday's 3-0 loss to rival Mexico in New Jersey and Tuesday's friendly, opening opportunities for others against La Celeste. St. Louis native Josh Sargent is among those expected to get a longer look at Busch Stadium, where Gregg Berhalter's side continues to build for the bigger picture. Uruguay is shorthanded as well, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani out injured for the match, but Oscar Tabarez still has a side full of Europe-based talent, including Juventus's Rodrigo Bentancur and Inter's Matias Vecino.

This is the last match for the U.S. men before embarking on play in the first Concacaf Nations League next month, and they will hope to go in with some positive momentum after Friday night's drubbing in New Jersey.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

#USAURU | Alineación titular de @Uruguay para enfrentar a las 21:00 h a @USMNT en St. Louis.



Por molestias musculares, Lucas Torreira y Darwin Núñez no están disponibles. pic.twitter.com/XBWFeZPvmk — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 10, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

URUGUAY

GOALKEEPERS: Martīn Campaña (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

DEFENDERS: Martín Caceres (Fiorentina), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), José Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Giovanni González (Peñarol), Diego Laxalt (Torino), Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig), Gastón Silva (Independiente), Matías Viña (Nacional)

MIDFIELDERS: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matías Vecino (Inter Milan)

FORWARDS: Maxi Gómez (Valencia), Darwin Nuñez (Almeria), Brian Rodriguez (LAFC), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)