HBO Releases Moving Trailer for Upcoming Diego Maradona Documentary

HBO Sports

HBO will release The Diego Maradona documentary on Oct. 1.

By Emily Caron
September 13, 2019

HBO released the full trailer for the network's upcoming feature-length documentary on Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona. The film will air on HBO beginning on Oct. 1.

The network had previously released a short, spine-chilling teaser of the documentary but the full trailer wasn't released until Friday. The documentary utilizes 500 hours of never-before-seen footage and focuses primarily on Maradona's time with Napoli from 1984–1992.

The film, which was already released in the United Kingdom, was directed by Academy Award-winner Asif Kapadia and will have a limited release in theaters in the United States starting Sept. 20. Kapadia also directed 2010’s Senna (the story of Brazilian motor-racing champion Ayrton Senna) and Amy, the Oscar-winning film telling the life and death of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

“Diego Maradona has long been considered the greatest footballer ever, and Asif Kapadia’s filmmaking perfectly captures every high and low of his transcendent career, from his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal to his awakening of Napoli, and more,” said Peter Nelson, HBO Sports executive VP. “We look forward to sharing this landmark documentary with both soccer and non-soccer fans alike.”

You can check out more information on the film here.

