Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's first goal for Sevilla was beauty–and a rarity compared to the goals he's become accustomed to scoring.

Chicharito curled a perfect free kick into the upper left-hand corner to open the scoring in the 62nd minute of Sevilla's 3-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, opening his account his new club from long range.

Usually a poacher who scores from in close, Chicharito, who joined Sevilla from West Ham in a summer transfer, lined up the 25-yard strike and placed it perfectly to beat on-loan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The goal was Chicharito's first off a direct free kick in his lengthy career in Europe, with data outfit Opta saying it was his first in 331 career matches.

1 - @SevillaFC_ENG's Javier Hernández 'Chicharito' @CH14_ has scored his first direct free kick goal after 331 games played and 125 goals scored in all competitions in Europe. Boom. pic.twitter.com/V4zQI3wnmB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2019

Chicharito, who scored for Mexico vs. the USA over the recent international break, joined some of his countrymen in finding success on the European stage with their new clubs. Hirving Lozano helped Napoli beat Liverpool, while Hector Herrera scored a late equalizer for Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus on his club debut and Edson Alvarez scored for Ajax vs. Lille in the Dutch club's Champions League opener.