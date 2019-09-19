Watch: Chicharito Scores First Sevilla Goal on Sensational Free Kick

Javier Hernandez's first goal for Sevilla was a beauty.

By Avi Creditor
September 19, 2019

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's first goal for Sevilla was beauty–and a rarity compared to the goals he's become accustomed to scoring. 

Chicharito curled a perfect free kick into the upper left-hand corner to open the scoring in the 62nd minute of Sevilla's 3-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, opening his account his new club from long range.

Usually a poacher who scores from in close, Chicharito, who joined Sevilla from West Ham in a summer transfer, lined up the 25-yard strike and placed it perfectly to beat on-loan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The goal was Chicharito's first off a direct free kick in his lengthy career in Europe, with data outfit Opta saying it was his first in 331 career matches.

Chicharito, who scored for Mexico vs. the USA over the recent international break, joined some of his countrymen in finding success on the European stage with their new clubs. Hirving Lozano helped Napoli beat Liverpool, while Hector Herrera scored a late equalizer for Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus on his club debut and Edson Alvarez scored for Ajax vs. Lille in the Dutch club's Champions League opener.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message