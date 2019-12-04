After Ballon d'Or Win, Megan Rapinoe Calls for Messi, Ronaldo to Speak Up Against Inequality

After winning France Football's second women's Ballon d'Or earlier this week, Rapinoe talked to the organization and asked for male stars to join her and speak up against issues of racism and sexism in the game.

In a familiar open tone, the 34-year-old American challenged male players to be more active, take advantage of their platforms and advocate for equality.

"I want to shout: 'Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!'" she said. "These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football."

"Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?"



Rapinoe, who won the World Cup with the U.S Women's national team, has also used this moment in order to voice her message towards opportunity in soccer and more importantly, shining a light on social injustice and how the sport can improve in order to better represent and help the lesser privileged.

"On the one hand, I am a good player. On the other, my activity away from the pitch brings me support as people understand I am acting to find solutions to our society's problems. The idea is to empower others to speak louder."

"I have no fear, so I say what I say. Traveling all over for conferences and meetings exhausts me, but you have to be on the front line to improve things in our world."