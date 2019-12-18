The top spot in La Liga is on the line when the two Spanish giants meet at Camp Nou.

Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry, squaring off at Camp Nou in the latest edition of El Clasico.

The all-time series between the two sides is as tight as can be, with Barcelona and Real Madrid splitting a 72-72-34 record in league meetings in their storied history. Barcelona has scored two more goals than Real Madrid (288-286) in those matchups and currently leads Real by a goal differential of +2, with both sides sitting on 35 points through 16 matches in the league.

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema enter the match tied atop the league's scoring charts, with each having 12 goals. If Messi scores again, he'll add to his all-time lead for goals in El Clasico. The Argentine maestro enters Wednesday with 26 goals and 14 assists in his history playing against Real Madrid, which are the most of anyone in a rivalry that has featured a who's-who of international talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

********

Here are the lineups for both sides:

There's little time for either side to stew over Wednesday's result, as Barcelona is back in action Saturday at home vs. Alaves, while Real Madrid resumes play Sunday at home vs. Athletic Bilbao.