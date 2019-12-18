Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry at Camp Nou on Wednesday when they meet in a table-topping edition of El Clasico.

The two Spanish rivals have an even 72-72-34 record in their all-time meetings in La Liga, and if there's a winner on Wednesday, that side will go top of the table. Barcelona currently leads Real Madrid on just goal differential (+23 to +21), with both earning 35 points from their first 16 games.

The match was rescheduled from an earlier date, with Catalan separatist protesters forcing the original match to be pushed. Reports suggest there will be more protests in and around the stadium on Wednesday, but the match remains slated to go on.

In addition to featuring the top two teams in La Liga, the match also features the league's top two scorers, with Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema both scoring 12 goals thus far. Barcelona's Luis Suarez sits third in the league with nine goals.

Messi is the all-time leading scorer in El Clasico, with 26 career goals, and he'll be looking to add to his tally, while Barcelona summer signing Antoine Griezmann will experience the match for the first time, hoping to score his first Clasico goal in the process.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español

Live stream: You can stream the match via FuboTV and Fanatiz.