Cristiano Ronaldo's aerial prowess was on display Wednesday, as the Juventus striker soared to score his club's winner just before halftime at Sampdoria.

Ronaldo out-jumped a defender for Alex Sandro's cross and headed home with authority to give Juventus the 2-1 lead in the 45th minute, with the Serie A power hanging on to win by that scoreline.

Ronaldo has now scored in five consecutive games in all competitions for Juventus, which provisionally took a three-point lead on Inter Milan atop the league table. Ronaldo's 10 goals put him in a three-way tie for second in the league, with Lazio's Ciro Immobile well clear with 17.

Alex Sandro set up Juventus's opener as well, lofting a ball to Paulo Dybala that the Argentine struck first-time to impressively open the scoring only for Gianluca Caprari to temporarily bring the hosts even.

Juventus returns to action Sunday in the Italian Super Cup vs. Lazio in Saudi Arabia before going on break until after the new year hits.