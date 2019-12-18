The U.S. international fullback opens his account for the Ajax first team in domestic cup competition.

U.S. men's national team fullback Sergiño Dest scored the first two first-team goals of his Ajax career, netting a double in the club's 4-3 win over Telstar in the KNVB Beker, the Dutch cup competition.

His first came in the 28th minute, taking a layoff pass from Dusan Tadic before rifling a right-footed finished into the back of the net. It gave Ajax a 2-0 lead at the time.

Dest made it 4-1 for Ajax in the 57th, with Donny van de Beek setting up the 19-year-old Dutch-American for a gorgeous curler from outside the box.

It wound up being the game-winner, with Ajax conceding twice late, only to hold on and advance to the round of 16.

Dest elected to represent the USA over his native Netherlands in October, and he'll have the chance to face off against his birth nation in March, with the U.S. slated to go up against the Oranje in a friendly.